Robbery at Murphy USA gas station

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers were sent to the Murphy USA gas station located on Archer City Highway for an aggravated robbery.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers found two men entering the store armed with firearms. The men fled the area in a vehicle belonging to a clerk with items taken from the store. The vehicle was later discovered in Clay County destroyed by fire.

WFPD said the clerk was not injured.

Call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at (940)720-5000 if you have any information on this crime.

