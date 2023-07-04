Seasonable Independence Day Ahead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Happy Independence Day! Temperatures today will top out around 100 degrees today with mostly clear skies. This afternoon and into the evening, there is a chance for a pop-up thundershower or two. However, these thundershowers will not put much of a damper on any of your Fourth of July plans this afternoon and evening. As you head out to watch fireworks this evening, temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. Tomorrow will be much of the same with a high around 100 degrees and the chance for a pop-up storm or two. As we move into the upcoming week, another heat ridge will be moving into Texoma to once again provide dry and hot conditions. However, the chance for pop-up showers remains possible each day until the heat ridge settles in.

