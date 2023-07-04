Email City Guide
Things you might not know about Independence Day

.
.(KAUZ)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Independence Day, an exclusively American holiday, has been celebrated for nearly 250 years with staples like fireworks, barbecues, and readings of the infamous Declaration of Independence.

Here are three slightly lesser-known facts about our nation’s birthday:

1. Former president Barack Obama’s eldest daughter was born on the 4th of July.

  • Malia, the elder of the two Obama children, was born on July 4, 1998.

2. Americans spend more than $1 billion on fireworks every Fourth of July.

  • Fireworks are expensive, and a large show can easily cost tens of thousands of dollars.

3. The first person to sign the Declaration of Independence was John Hancock.

  • John Hancock, who holds the record for the largest signature on the Declaration of Independence, was also the first to sign it.

News Channel 6 will have special coverage of the 4th in the Falls Freedom Fest at 9:00 p.m.

