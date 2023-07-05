Email City Guide
Another Seasonable Day Across Texoma

Another hot day with the chance of a pop-up shower
High temperatures will top out around 100 degrees with the chance of a pop up shower.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Today’s forecast looks rather similar to yesterday’s. Today’s forecast can be considered seasonable for this time of year. High temperatures today look to top out around 100 degrees. There will be plentiful amounts of sunshine all across Texoma today, but a stray cloud or two is possible. Along with the possibility of a few stray clouds is the possibility for one, maybe two, pop-up showers. However, the chance of those pop-up showers is not as likely as it was yesterday. If a pop-up shower is able to form, it will be a quick hitter and will have little to no impact on your plans today. As for the rest of the week, we continue to maintain a seasonable pattern with high temperatures around 100 degrees for the next. Off and on rain chances are also possible throughout the upcoming week.

