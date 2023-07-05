City of WF and Workforce Solutions partner for job fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls and Workforce Solutions North Texas are partnering to hold the Partner Up: Community Job Fair.

The job fair will be held on July 13 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the MPEC.

The Partner Up: Community Job Fair intends to represent thousands of jobs in the community.

More information on the job fair can be found here or by contacting Workforce Solutions North Texas at (940) 322-1801.

