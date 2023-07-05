Email City Guide
Downtown Wichita Falls to host July After Hours Art Walk

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development will be hosting the July After-Hours Art Walk on Thursday, July 6.

The Art Walk is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m.

The Art Walk can be found from 6th and 10th Street to Ohio to Austin.

The event will have galleries, beer, wine, live music, and local artists showcasing their work.

Information on setting up at the After Hours Art Walk can be found here.

