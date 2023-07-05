Downtown Wichita Falls to host July After Hours Art Walk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development will be hosting the July After-Hours Art Walk on Thursday, July 6.

The Art Walk is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 9:00 p.m.

The Art Walk can be found from 6th and 10th Street to Ohio to Austin.

The event will have galleries, beer, wine, live music, and local artists showcasing their work.

Information on setting up at the After Hours Art Walk can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.