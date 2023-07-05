Email City Guide
Early morning house fire on Gilbert Avenue

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to the 2200 block of Gilbert Avenue at 6:24 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5.

The house was vacant when firefighters arrived. WFFD said the main area of the fire occurred in the living room and the attic space.

The fire was extinguished in twenty minutes, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock.

Ashlock said that the fire started in the living room of the home and no injuries were reported.

