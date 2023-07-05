Email City Guide
Not as Hot on Thursday

Hit and miss storms remain in the forecast.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The main storm track remains north of us, but some of these storm areas of at least the thunderstorm boundaries will make it down our way possibly giving us some storm chances at times into the weekend and next week. The best chances will come late at night or in the morning, with some possible action in the afternoon or early evening. Highs on Thursday may not be quite as hot with most places in the middle 90s. We should be near 100 this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

