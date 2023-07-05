One woman dead after reports of domestic violence call to WFPD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department was called to 4314 Craigmont Dr. around 11 p.m. Tuesday for domestic violence.

The unknown caller indicated someone pointed a gun at someone else. Upon arrival, officers discovered one woman, who has not yet been identified, suffering from a deadly gunshot wound and a man with a gunshot wound as well. The man was rushed to united regional health care where he is in serious condition.

This is an open investigation.

