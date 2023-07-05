Email City Guide
Riverbend Nature Center holds “Sip ‘n’ Science” event

By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jennica Lambert from Riverbend Nature Center joined News Channel 6 this morning to talk about an upcoming event: Sip ‘n’ Science, where adults 21 years or older can enjoy a snack or beverage and learn about “Fascinating Fungi” at Riverbend.

“Fascinating Fungi”, according to Lambert, is being taught by MSU Associate Professor of Biology Dr. James Matsuoka, who will be discussing all things fungi: why they’re important, what their impact is on human health, and why you should be terrified of them. In addition, there will be wine, beer, and hors d’oeuvres for participants to snack on.

“He is a fully invested mycologist, so you are going to be learning all kinds of things you did not know before,” said Lambert.

The event takes place July 21st at Riverbend Nature Center (2200 3rd St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301) from 6:30-8:30 PM. It costs $20 for RBNC members and $25 for non-members.

