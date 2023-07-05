Several acres burned in grass fire on TX-240

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Several crews worked together to put out a grass fire just west of Burkburnett on Wednesday.

Iowa Park VFD, Freiberg Cooper VFD, Burkburnett VFD, and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office were among the first responders at the scene near Clara Cemetery Road.

TX-240 was closed while work to put out the fire took place. The roadway was reopened around 5:00 p.m.

Officials on the scene said this fire was sparked by a firework. At last check, the fire was 100% contained. Crews were monitoring hot spots. We were told the fire burned four acres.

This was the second fire caused by fireworks that Burkburnett VFD responded to on Tuesday. Dry conditions and lack of substantial rain have increased the risk of wildfires in the area.

