Smith’s Gardentown VP named award finalist

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, Michael Fiore, the Vice President and General Manager of Smith’s Gardentown in Wichita Falls, has been named one of only three finalists for Young Retailer of the Year in the nursery industry.

Michael has been with Smith’s Gardentown for over 9 years.

The finalists will complete interviews with a panel of judges on July 17 at a trade show in Columbus, OH. The winner will be featured on the cover of “Green Profit” magazine.

Smith’s Gardentown, is a 74-year-old family-owned business in Wichita Falls.

