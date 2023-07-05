Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Smith’s Gardentown VP named award finalist

.
.(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, Michael Fiore, the Vice President and General Manager of Smith’s Gardentown in Wichita Falls, has been named one of only three finalists for Young Retailer of the Year in the nursery industry.

Michael has been with Smith’s Gardentown for over 9 years.

The finalists will complete interviews with a panel of judges on July 17 at a trade show in Columbus, OH. The winner will be featured on the cover of “Green Profit” magazine.

Smith’s Gardentown, is a 74-year-old family-owned business in Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

City of WF and Workforce Solutions partner for job fair
Downtown Wichita Falls to host July After Hours Art Walk
Downtown Wichita Falls to host July After Hours Art Walk
Riverbend Nature Center holds “Sip ‘n’ Science” event
.
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to host Mobile Pantry