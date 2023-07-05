WFISD announces school supply list availability

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Independent School District has announced that school supply lists for the 2023-2024 school year are available online.

According to WFISD’s Facebook, they have partnered with TeacherLists to make school supply shopping easier.

WFISD said that PDF versions of each supply list are on the WFISD website and copies will still be available in local stores for in-person shopping.

The school supply lists can be found here.

