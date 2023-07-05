Email City Guide
WFISD announces school supply list availability

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Independent School District has announced that school supply lists for the 2023-2024 school year are available online.

According to WFISD’s Facebook, they have partnered with TeacherLists to make school supply shopping easier.

WFISD said that PDF versions of each supply list are on the WFISD website and copies will still be available in local stores for in-person shopping.

The school supply lists can be found here.

