Backdoor Theatre premieres youth musical “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical”

Backdoor Theatre
Backdoor Theatre(kauz)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 sat down with Danica and Donovan Johnson from Backdoor Theatre to discuss the upcoming summer youth musical: “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.”

The two explained that the musical, based on the popular books of the same name, contains romance, action, and a lot of onstage fun.

“The story is one a lot of people can connect to,” said Donovan.

For those interested, tickets range from $15 - $21 and can be found on the Backdoor Theatre website at backdoortheatre.org. The show will run July 14th - 29th at 7:30 PM each night.

