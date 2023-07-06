Brief, Wetter Pattern Looming

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Air temperatures across Texoma were a bit cooler today, but the heat index was not as cool. Air temperatures were in the low 90s, but heat indexes were closer to 100 degrees. Tomorrow will be another day of temperatures close to 100 degrees, but temperatures will cool off a few degrees for the weekend. Friday night will debut the start of a brief, wetter pattern. Storms are expected overnight Friday and will linger into Saturday. Saturday looks to be a day of off and on rain showers which will provide some much needed rainfall across Texoma. Off and on rain chances persist throughout the first half of the upcoming work week, but the heat ridge looks to return by the second half of the work week.

