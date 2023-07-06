Comfortable temperatures today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m news channel 6 meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We had severe thunderstorms move across Wichita Falls earlier this morning, dropping a lot of rain. We will clear out by the afternoon with highs only reaching the low 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies with winds blowing from the south east at 10 to 15 mph. We will see an overnight low in the upper 70s. Heading into Friday, temperatures will return to the triple digits. We can expect to see a line of storms push through Texoma in the evening hours. Have a great Thursday!

