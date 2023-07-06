Email City Guide
Free line dancing lessons held at Legends Roadhouse

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Free line dancing lessons were held at the Legends Roadhouse on Wednesday evening.

The lesson began at 6.30 p.m. and the event also featured other styles of dancing other than line dancing, such as 2-step, and country swing.

“Exercise, it’s good for depression, it’s good for anxiety,” Dance Instructor Susi Blankenship said.

Blankenship said that she enjoys seeing the smiles once the participants got the dance down.

