Gas prices down 2 cents in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gas prices in Wichita Falls have dipped slightly from $3.11 to $3.09 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

According to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average is also down; a gallon of regular unleaded costs $3.13, which is five cents less than this day last week. However, AAA warns drivers not to get too excited about the lower prices, as it’s possible they could still rise during the summer.

