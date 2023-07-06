Email City Guide
Gas prices down 2 cents in Wichita Falls

The gas price average in Wichita Falls dropped a nickel from last week. (Source: RNN Texoma)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gas prices in Wichita Falls have dipped slightly from $3.11 to $3.09 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel.

According to AAA Texas, the statewide gas price average is also down; a gallon of regular unleaded costs $3.13, which is five cents less than this day last week. However, AAA warns drivers not to get too excited about the lower prices, as it’s possible they could still rise during the summer.

