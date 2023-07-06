Email City Guide
Heat Exhaustion: signs, symptoms, and how to recognize them

By Spencer R. Smith and Shunde Hooks
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As Texas temperatures continue to stay high throughout the summer, being outside for long periods of time can be dangerous.

Knowing the warning signs and ways to keep cool can help all of us stay safe, especially those that have to work outdoors.

”When you’ve been exposed to the heat long enough, you’re going to feel a little nauseous, a little thirsty, you’re going to be sweating heavily,” Medical Director at Vinson Health Center, Dr. Keith Williamson said.

If you are experiencing just one of those symptoms, it’s a message or alarm that your body is telling you to get inside.

”You should always have access to fluid and you should have frequent scheduled breaks from work if you’re out in the heat,” Dr. Williamson said.

Paul Dowlearn with Wichita Valley Landscaping Nursery said you can’t avoid all sun exposure but he encourages his employees to use their best judgment.

“I tell employees to wear sunscreen, do what you can find the shade, get in it, utilize it,” Dowlearn said.

Direct sunlight isn’t the only cause of heat-related deaths.

“Depending on the humidity, depending on the time and year and how direct the sunlight is, and depending if the air is moving or still, all these things and your body type and your acclimation to the heat, somewhere in there, you lose your ability to passive shed heat to the environment,” Dr. Williamson said.


