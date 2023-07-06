Jury trial date set for man charged with murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The jury trial date for 44-year-old Clinton Owen Thompson, the man charged with the 2012 murder of Rocky Buckley, has been set.

Thompson will appear for his pre-trial hearing on Thursday, August 3; his jury trial date has been set for Monday, August 7.

Previous pre-trial and jury trial dates have been reset in relation to other charges Thompson had been facing, according to court documents.

In 2019, a Wichita County Grand Jury indicted Thompson for manslaughter in relation to Buckley’s death. His charge was later changed to murder.

Thompson was not indicted for seven years from the time of the offense and claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.