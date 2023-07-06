Email City Guide
Man arrested after smashing windows on 9th Street

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several businesses called WFPD on Thursday morning to report a man with a piece of metal smashing windows and attacking other people on 9th Street.

After breaking the glass window of a vacant business and smashing a TV inside a store on the same block, the man reportedly bashed his head against a window and injured himself. He is currently in the ER, according to WFPD.

Officers have stated that he will be arrested and charged with criminal mischief.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we gather more information on this developing story.

