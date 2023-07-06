Man arrested after smashing windows on 9th Street
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Several businesses called WFPD on Thursday morning to report a man with a piece of metal smashing windows and attacking other people on 9th Street.
After breaking the glass window of a vacant business and smashing a TV inside a store on the same block, the man reportedly bashed his head against a window and injured himself. He is currently in the ER, according to WFPD.
Officers have stated that he will be arrested and charged with criminal mischief.
