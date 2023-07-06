Museum of North Texas History brings exhibit “Sunsational Tales: Texas Summers Through Time”

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 invited Amber Day Scott and Nadine McKown from the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts & Culture (WFAAC) to the studio to talk about the Museum of North Texas’s newest exhibit: “Sunsational Tales: Texas Summers Through Time.”

According to the two, this year’s exhibition brings together nine different museums to explore the past, present, and future of Texas summers. The exhibit is interactive, giving participants and attendees a chance to create something that adds to the exhibit.

Participating museums include the Wichita Falls Fire and Police Museum, the Jack County Museum, the Archer County Museum of Arts, the Nocona Tales and Trails Museum, the Burkburnett Historical Society, the Kell House Heritage Center, the Clay County 1890 Jail Museum, the Wichita Falls Museum of Arts and Culture, and the Museum of North Texas History.

Those interested can find more information on the WFAAC Facebook page or website. The exhibit will be on display until August 12.

