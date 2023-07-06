Wearing sunscreen can help prevent skin cancer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the main reasons people are diagnosed with skin cancer is the excessive amount of Ultraviolet rays their skin receives over time and not wearing sunscreen.

Lack of wearing sunscreen during the hottest time of the year can cause people to get sunburns, blisters, and rashes.

One of the leading causes of melanoma is the lack of skin care for many people.

‘Well first of all there’s some myths about sunscreen” Dermatology of North Texas, Dermatologist Dr. Robert T. Garbacz said.

“One myth is that you don’t have to wear it whenever it’s cold or if it’s cloudy. You can get a lot of ultraviolet radiation in both of those cases. Another thing people think is that sunscreen causes skin cancer and that’s also a myth” Garbacz said.

Sunscreen is recommended for people of all races who receive extensive amounts of UV rays.

“People that have darker pigmentation have more natural pigmentation than people that are paler,” Dr. Garbacz said.

“But all races can get skin cancer so I think that it’s important that everyone uses a certain amount of skin protection. Some people will have higher tolerances but we see the most dangerous type of skin cancer, melanoma in people of all races”.

Tips to help people who are outside this summer are:

If you have to be outside, go early in the morning or later in the day

Wear long sleeve sun protective clothing if you don’t like sunscreen

Reapply your sunscreen of choice as much as needed

Use full broad-spectrum sunscreen because it can fight against all UV rays

Stay hydrated when it’s hot because sunburns can make you dehydrated

