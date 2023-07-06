WFPD searching for aggravated robbery suspects

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department are looking for information to help identify the suspects of an aggravated robbery at the Murphy USA gas station in Wichita Falls.

WFPD said the gas station was robbed on Sunday, July 2 at 11:21 p.m.

WFPD Officers have released pictures to help identify the suspects.

If you can identify the suspects by their tattoos or have information regarding the robbery, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.

