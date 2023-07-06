Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce to hold digital planning meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Digital Opportunity Planning Meeting will be held on August 3 at 5:30 PM at 1100 Smith Street and is open to the public.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, it will be hosted by representatives of the Texas Broadband Development Office (BDO), who will discuss Texas’s broadband work and planning process. There will also be breakout groups to host discussions about barriers and solutions to digital opportunities. The meeting is intended to further the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan, which serves to expand Texans’ access to affordable digital solutions.

To RSVP, click here.

