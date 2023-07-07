Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

84,000 children’s bicycles recalled for risk of handlebars detaching

Child bicycles from the company woom have been recalled for a possible issue of handlebars...
Child bicycles from the company woom have been recalled for a possible issue of handlebars detaching, causing a risk of falls and injuries, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.(CPSC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The company woom recalled approximately 84,000 of its Original Bicycles for a risk of handlebars detaching, posing a fall hazard for riders.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a news release that the recall includes all of the 2018-2021 model bikes, which were designed for riders from age 18 months to 14 years old. There have been 77 reports of the handlebar stem detaching or loosening, resulting in 19 injuries involving bruising, cuts or abrasions.

They were sold at woom.com, amazon.com and bicycle stores nationwide from September 2018 through March 2022 for between $200 and $530.

The bicycles were sold in six versions: balance bikes woom 1 and woom 1 Plus, as well as pedal bikes woom 2-6. They come in several colors, with “woom” on the front and sides.

The CPSC said people should stop using the recalled bicycles and contact woom Bikes USA for a free repair kit. The company said it is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Visit https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls to learn more about this and other recalls.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
No charges will be filed in altercation with Britney Spears, Victor Wembanyama, Las Vegas police say
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty
A woman uses a fan to cool a child as they sit on a bench at Qianmen pedestrian shopping street...
For the third time this week, Earth sets an unofficial heat record
Texoma Gives
Texoma Gives signup period ends July 31
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Damien Cook of Rhodesdale was...
Record-breaking invasive snakehead fish caught in Maryland