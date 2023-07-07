Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

On The Border restaurant catches fire

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a fire at the On The Border restaurant located at the Sikes Senter Mall.

According to WFFD, the track for an electric garage door opener was being worked on when a small fire coming from the electrical wires was noticed.

The restaurant was cleared and the WFPD was called after noticing the fire.

The small fire in the wall and put it out.

No other details have been released.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Summer camp season continues at River Bend Nature Center.
Summer camp season continues at River Bend Nature Center
The Farmers Market Association is hosting its annual Peach Day
Texoma Gives
Texoma Gives signup period ends July 31
.
Frank & Joe’s Coffee House turns 7