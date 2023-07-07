On The Border restaurant catches fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a fire at the On The Border restaurant located at the Sikes Senter Mall.

According to WFFD, the track for an electric garage door opener was being worked on when a small fire coming from the electrical wires was noticed.

The restaurant was cleared and the WFPD was called after noticing the fire.

The small fire in the wall and put it out.

No other details have been released.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.