Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

The Farmers Market Association is hosting its annual Peach Day

By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual Peach Day at the farmer’s market at 807 Austin Street is kicking off soon on July 8th.

From 7:30 AM to 1 PM, free peach cobbler will be served in addition to all things peachy: peach pies, peach milk, hot peach sauce, peach candles, peach wine, and much more. There will also be a Just Peachy Market Basket giveaway during the event.

For more information, visit the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Texoma Gives
Texoma Gives signup period ends July 31
.
Frank & Joe’s Coffee House turns 7
Wichita Falls ISD school board member retires
WFISD Board of Trustees to hold special session
Museum of North Texas History
Regional Museum Network hosts Family Day event