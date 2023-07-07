The Farmers Market Association is hosting its annual Peach Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The annual Peach Day at the farmer’s market at 807 Austin Street is kicking off soon on July 8th.

From 7:30 AM to 1 PM, free peach cobbler will be served in addition to all things peachy: peach pies, peach milk, hot peach sauce, peach candles, peach wine, and much more. There will also be a Just Peachy Market Basket giveaway during the event.

For more information, visit the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association Facebook page.

