Frank & Joe’s Coffee House turns 7

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of Wichita Falls’ favorite coffee shops is celebrating its seventh anniversary.

The first 70 customers who make a purchase on July 7 at the Parker Square location at 2919 Bob Avenue will receive a prize envelope containing gift cards for free drinks and more. For purchasing customers with a rewards account, there will also be an all-day drawing for a $100 Frank & Joe’s gift card.

