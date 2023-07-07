Email City Guide
Frank & Joe’s Coffee House turns 7

.
.(kauz)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of Wichita Falls’ favorite coffee shops is celebrating its seventh anniversary.

The first 70 customers who make a purchase on July 7 at the Parker Square location at 2919 Bob Avenue will receive a prize envelope containing gift cards for free drinks and more. For purchasing customers with a rewards account, there will also be an all-day drawing for a $100 Frank & Joe’s gift card.

