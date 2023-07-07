Email City Guide
Overnight Storm Chances Linger into the Weekend

Strong storms tonight lead to off-and-on rain chances this weekend
Off and on rain chances will persist throughout the weekend along with cooler temperatures.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures across Texoma today were once again in the low 90s, but dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s provided a real feel around 100 degrees for much of Texoma. Texoma has been able to remain dry for the afternoon and evening, but storms are expected tonight. Storms will arrive in Texoma late overnight. The strongest of the storms should remain north of the Red River, but the chance for some storms sneaking south of the Red River cannot be ruled out. The main threats with these storms will be strong wind gusts as well as heavy rain. The weekend will also contain rain chances, especially in the first half of Saturday as remnants of Friday’s overnight system will linger. Temperatures for the next few days will be cooler as forecasted highs are only in the low to mid-90s. However, the heat ridge will be returning by the middle of next week.

Latest News

