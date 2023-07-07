Side hustles are helping Americans pay monthly bills

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Two in five Americans have side hustles to help make ends meet. Two Texoma residents said without their side hustles paying the bills would have been difficult.

“We had a mortgage, we had car payments, we had all the usual bills,” said Shane Ohlson, a piano technician.

Ohlson and his wife needed the extra cash. She was going back to school which meant he needed to pick up another job so she could spend more time studying.

“I needed the side hustle because my wife went back to college to get her masters in speech pathology. And so for her to work less, I needed to work more, and it worked out perfectly to have this job in the evenings tuning people’s pianos,” said Ohlson.

Dr. Steve Garrison, a political science professor at MSU Texas, said people have to pay their rent, one way or another.

“Continue to pay rent, and buy gasoline and feed and find a way to make ends meet and on top of that, that’s on top of a larger trend where we have seen since the 1970′s where we’re seeing more and more wealth accumulate in a smaller portion of the American society,” said Dr. Garrison.

For one Texoma resident, she needed her side job to put food on the table.

“My independent consultant job with Arbonne put groceries on our table because I wasn’t receiving any money from the company I had worked for so that’s how it started. It’s giving me the confidence, it’s personally grown me, my health is better, all the things,” said Kelly Shannon, Independent Consultant of Arbonne International.

Sometimes jobs can’t offer extra hours to their employees.

“A business is like everybody else they have to manage their budget, and if you wanna work more than 40 hours away if usually it means overtime which is more expensive for a business, so in some scenarios that may make up for that but in most of these situations, businesses are also trying to keep their upper hand cost down as well,” added Dr. Garrison.

“To make sure we paid all of those fixed expenses we had to decrease our variable expenses and also just really hustle the side hustle,” said Ohlson.

