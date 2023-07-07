S’mores and Marshmallow are looking for their forever homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Cameron Lindsey joined Emily’s Legacy Rescue in the studio to talk about S’mores and Marshmallow, two puppies looking for their forever home.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.