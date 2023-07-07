Email City Guide
Storm chances will increase heading into tonight

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m news channel 6 meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see highs return to the triple digits across Texoma. We will see mostly cloudy skies with storm chances increasing heading into the evening hours. We could possibly see golf ball sized hail and 60 mph winds associated with these storms. This will continue heading into Saturday morning before clearing out for your Saturday afternoon. Tomorrow, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. We will see partly cloudy skies with gusty winds at times blowing from the south at 10 to 20 mph.

Have a great weekend!

