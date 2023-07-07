Email City Guide
Summer camp season continues at River Bend Nature Center

By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Jennica Lambert from RBNC joined us at News Channel 6 to talk about the summer camp that children aged 4-11 will be able to attend in July: “Crazy ‘Bout Critters!”

At “Crazy ‘Bout Critters,” campers will look for animal tracks, dissect owl pellets, meet local animals, and more. Registration fills up quickly, so register while you can before it closes on the 19th of July.

To register, visit the RBNC website, or call RBNC at (940) 767-0843 for more information.

