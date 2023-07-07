Summer months see an increase in car wrecks

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration there are more wrecks during the summer months than any other time of the year.

One reason for that is the increase in traffic on the road.

Whether you’re traveling or just running errands, more cars on the road increases your chances of being involved in a crash.

“It’s additional traffic, above what the norm is. We see more people that travel in the summer because of kids being out of school. You know, holiday weekends and things like that, so the more cars that are on the road the more likely we are to see an accident,” State Farm Insurance Agent Morris Stone said.

When out driving during the summer it becomes even more important to stay aware of your surroundings, Stone says more people are on the road and some people have too many distractions in the vehicle.

“I think the number of cars on the road obviously affects the amount of claims. And the biggest one is driver inattention, distractions with cellphones and things going on in their car, which traveling with family and kids and things like that,” Stone said.

One driver, Robert Smith, told me he was only going down for a doctor’s appointment, and it’s like a mad house with people driving bumper to bumper, especially in areas like Dallas.

“So I felt like my head was on a swivel most of the time their in Dallas trying to be just aggressive enough to get where I wanted to go, but also being a defensive driver,” Smith said.

Other drivers had their opinions on what causes so many accidents over the summer.

“Drunk driving // yeah, drunk driving // and on the phone // yeah, phone usage // yeah I’d say that’s it,” passenger and driver Addie Owen and Caitlin Solwey said.

If you find yourself in a car wreck the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests you make sure to exchange information and document the crash you should call 911 to have a police report filed.

