Texoma Gives signup period ends July 31

Texoma Gives
Texoma Gives
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The signup period for the 8th annual Texoma Gives event, set for September 7, is ending July 31.

The annual Texoma Gives event, hosted by the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation, is an opportunity for nonprofits to receive donations that assist in their efforts. Over $9 million has been donated since the event began in 2016.

Eligible organizations interested in signing up can visit www.texomagives.org for more information.

