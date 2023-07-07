Email City Guide
Two arrested at Sun Valley Apartments for theft

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department officers were sent to the Sun Valley Apartments, in relation to stolen property, early Thursday morning.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, over $30, 000 worth of electronics were recovered.

34-year-old Jeffery Alvin Swain and 29-year-old Kevin Deon Freeney have both been arrested and are now facing theft charges.

The WFPD operation was an effort to recover stolen property that is estimated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property. Officers said they coordinated with a local shipping company that was suffering from internal thefts.

