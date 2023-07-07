WFISD Board of Trustees to hold special session

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On July 11 at 12 PM, the Board of Trustees of the Wichita Falls Independent School District will meet for a special session.

Items that will be addressed include financial reports, construction updates, district services and operations, human resources, and a closed session on board matters. This meeting is open to the public and is located in the Board Room at the Education Center at 1104 Broad Street in Wichita Falls.

For more in-depth information, visit the agenda for this meeting on the WFISD website.

