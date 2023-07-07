Email City Guide
WFISD Board of Trustees to hold special session

Wichita Falls ISD school board member retires
Wichita Falls ISD school board member retires
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On July 11 at 12 PM, the Board of Trustees of the Wichita Falls Independent School District will meet for a special session.

Items that will be addressed include financial reports, construction updates, district services and operations, human resources, and a closed session on board matters. This meeting is open to the public and is located in the Board Room at the Education Center at 1104 Broad Street in Wichita Falls.

For more in-depth information, visit the agenda for this meeting on the WFISD website.

