Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Yoshi is looking for his forever home

By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Yoshi, our Pet of the Week, is an energetic black-and-white cat looking for his forever home; he is ten months old, very relaxed and easygoing, and good in any environment.

To adopt Yoshi, visit 1207 Hatton Road today.

You must be at least 18 years old to adopt any animal. The adoption fee is $100 and covers basic vaccinations and a microchip.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Meet Yoshi, Pet of the Week
Josiah and Jeremy are looking for forever homes
Josiah and Jeremy are looking for forever their homes
Axel is looking for his forever home
Axel is looking for his forever home
Kittens are looking for forever homes
Kittens are looking for forever homes