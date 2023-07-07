Yoshi is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Yoshi, our Pet of the Week, is an energetic black-and-white cat looking for his forever home; he is ten months old, very relaxed and easygoing, and good in any environment.

To adopt Yoshi, visit 1207 Hatton Road today.

You must be at least 18 years old to adopt any animal. The adoption fee is $100 and covers basic vaccinations and a microchip.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.