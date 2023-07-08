Email City Guide
Nationals take 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Rangers

The Washington Nationals will try to end a five-game losing streak when they play the Texas Rangers
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Texas Rangers (52-37, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (34-54, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (5-5, 4.12 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-5, 4.86 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -187, Nationals +159; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to end their five-game skid when they take on the Texas Rangers.

Washington is 13-32 at home and 34-54 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .259, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Texas has gone 25-19 on the road and 52-37 overall. The Rangers have a 41-10 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 40 RBI while hitting .261 for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 14-for-42 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 11 home runs, 38 walks and 56 RBI while hitting .273 for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 18-for-41 with six doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .238 batting average, 5.67 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .295 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (knee), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

