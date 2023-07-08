Email City Guide
Overnight Strong Storms for Texoma

Strong winds and some flash flooding will be the main concern
Strong winds and some flash flooding are the main concerns tonight.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We started the day off with some lingering rain showers thanks to last night’s storm complex. Temperatures today were in the mid-90s with real feels closer to 100 degrees. Strong storms are expected overnight tonight into early Sunday morning. Tonight’s main threats are high winds in excess of 60 MPH. Some localized flash flooding could also occur due to the soils being saturated from last night’s storms. Rain showers will linger into the first half of Sunday, but will taper off for the second half of Sunday. However, temperatures will be much cooler as clouds will remain well built throughout the rest of Sunday. The upcoming week will feature off and on rain chances along with some hot days mixed into the middle of the week as a short term heat ridge will build over Texoma.

Brief, Wetter Pattern Looming