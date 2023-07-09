Cool Temperatures Making a Pitstop in Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Despite some early morning severe storms across central Texoma, today has been a beautiful day! Temperatures have been well below average with much of Texoma seeing temperatures only in the mid-80s! However, these cool temperatures will be very short lived with triple digit temperatures looming later in the week. Tomorrow will be warmer and will have the chance for some hit or miss showers, but once again there is the risk for an overnight cluster of storms Monday night. Those rain chances will linger into Tuesday morning, but will clear out for tuesday afternoon and evening. By the middle of the week, we dry out and see those triple digit highs return to the forecast.

