Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Cool Temperatures Making a Pitstop in Texoma

Much of Texoma featured high temperatures below 90 degrees!
Temperatures across Texoma remained below 90 degrees, but hotter temperatures are on their way.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Despite some early morning severe storms across central Texoma, today has been a beautiful day! Temperatures have been well below average with much of Texoma seeing temperatures only in the mid-80s! However, these cool temperatures will be very short lived with triple digit temperatures looming later in the week. Tomorrow will be warmer and will have the chance for some hit or miss showers, but once again there is the risk for an overnight cluster of storms Monday night. Those rain chances will linger into Tuesday morning, but will clear out for tuesday afternoon and evening. By the middle of the week, we dry out and see those triple digit highs return to the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Overnight Strong Storms for Texoma
Overnight Storm Chances Linger into the Weekend
Overnight Storm Chances Carry into the Weekend
weather
Storm chances will increase heading into tonight