Deadly single vehicle crash takes place on Southwest Parkway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a one vehicle crash on Southwest Pkwy. at around 9:00 pm on Saturday, July 8.

The driver, 71-year-old Christian Moncrief was deceased inside the vehicle.

Witnesses told WFPD the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed before hitting a curb and going airborne into a ditch.

According to WFPD the vehicle’s speed caused it to travel into a drainage opening causing extensive damage to the roof.

The WFPD Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the wreck.

Stick with News Channel 6 for more updates on this ongoing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.