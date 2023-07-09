Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Deadly single vehicle crash takes place on Southwest Parkway

Deadly single vehicle crash takes place on Southwest Parkway
Deadly single vehicle crash takes place on Southwest Parkway(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a one vehicle crash on Southwest Pkwy. at around 9:00 pm on Saturday, July 8.

The driver, 71-year-old Christian Moncrief was deceased inside the vehicle.

Witnesses told WFPD the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed before hitting a curb and going airborne into a ditch.

According to WFPD the vehicle’s speed caused it to travel into a drainage opening causing extensive damage to the roof.

The WFPD Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the wreck.

Stick with News Channel 6 for more updates on this ongoing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

The Museum of North Texas History holds free family fun day
The Museum of North Texas History holds free family fun day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds peach day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds peach day
Local officer on how he juggled faith and being a police officer
WFPD Officer shares personal story in book
Crime of the Week: Robbery at Murphy USA gas station
Crime of the Week: Robbery at Murphy USA gas station