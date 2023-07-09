The Museum of North Texas History holds free family fun day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History held their free family fun day today to show off pieces of history to families in the Texoma area.

The event was free to the public to show all the exhibits the museum had to offer, from train models to their new exhibit, “sun-sational tales.”

“Its theme of summer from the past, present, and future. So each museum has come with different theme. So mine was ice with the archer county museum art center,” Executive Director of archer County Museum and Art Center, Callie Lawson said.

Part of family day is to bring a lot of people to it, but the most important thing is the interactive exhibits.

With the combination of the Wichita Falls alliance for art and culture and the museum exhibits, all of those who attended walked away learning something.

“It is wonderful. I am a retired educator and so seeing that light bulb go on, seeing those kids engaged, seeing them interested in history, about what happened 100 years ago, what happened 50 years ago. and just sharing those experiences with them. It really helps them see what history is important and that we need to preserve,” board of directors secretary for the Jack County Museum, Sandra Dixon said.

