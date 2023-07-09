Email City Guide
Nationals and Rangers meet in series rubber match

Both the Washington Nationals and the Texas Rangers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Texas Rangers (52-38, first in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (35-54, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (8-1, 2.71 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-10, 5.22 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rangers -204, Nationals +170; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and Texas Rangers play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Washington is 35-54 overall and 14-32 at home. The Nationals are 27-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Texas is 52-38 overall and 25-20 on the road. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .274, the top team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .261 for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 14-for-41 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has 26 doubles and 12 home runs for the Rangers. Josh Jung is 12-for-41 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .283 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

