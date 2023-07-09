Email City Guide
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds peach day

By Blake Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was another big day at the Wichita Falls Famers Market Association with their annual peach day.

Huge crowds arrived for the event and enjoyed everything from peach cobbler to peach salsa.

Every vendor had peach items, and vendors who were selling fresh peaches sold out in the first hour of being open.

“It makes me feel really good as a farmer that Wichita Falls support what we’re doing, and support the other vendors out here. Cause it’s not easy when you’re out and it’s a hundred degrees and you’re picking whatever, but just knowing that the people of Wichita Falls are going to come out and buy your product and enjoy it... It makes worth while,” co-owner of Morath Orchard, Becky Morath said.

