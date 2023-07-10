City of Wichita Falls will collaborate with Workforce Solutions for job fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The community job fair hosted by the City of Wichita Falls and Workforce Solutions will take place on Thursday, July 13 from 1 PM to 4 PM at the MPEC.

According to Kendra Ball, the Business and Outreach Manager at Workforce Solutions North Texas, over 80 employers are expected to attend. The cost of attendance is free, and the event is located at 1000 5th Street Wichita Falls, TX 76301.

For resume help, questions, and more, you can call Workforce Solutions directly at (940) 322-1801, ext. 102.

