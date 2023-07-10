Comfortable temperatures today with another chance for overnight storms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m news channel 6 meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will have warm and comfortable temperatures throughout the entire day today. We will see highs in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be calm blowing from the south east at 5 to 10 mph. Heading into the late evening hours, we can expect to see a line of storms pushing through Texoma. The main impacts will be flash flooding as these storms will drop heavy rainfall. There is also a low chance for golf ball size hail and 60 to 80 mph winds. Heading into tomorrow, temperatures will reach the upper 90s with partly cloudy skies.

Have a great Monday!

