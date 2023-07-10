Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Lake levels in Wichita Falls drop below watch line

(KAUZ)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The combined lake levels have fallen below the watch line of 65 percent due to heat and evaporation.

According to Public Information Officer Chris Horgen, levels will likely continue to drop as the summer progresses, and irrigation restrictions must be followed in accordance with city ordinances. Conservation is heavily advised, as more severe water restrictions will be triggered if the lake levels reach 50%.

For more information on the current lake levels, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wilbarger and Hardeman County
City of Wichita Falls will collaborate with Workforce Solutions for job fair
The Texas County Agricultural Agents Convention is in full swing
The Texas County Agricultural Agents Convention is in full swing
Deadly single vehicle crash takes place on Southwest Parkway
Deadly single vehicle crash takes place on Southwest Parkway
The Museum of North Texas History holds free family fun day
The Museum of North Texas History holds free family fun day