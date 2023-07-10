Lake levels in Wichita Falls drop below watch line

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The combined lake levels have fallen below the watch line of 65 percent due to heat and evaporation.

According to Public Information Officer Chris Horgen, levels will likely continue to drop as the summer progresses, and irrigation restrictions must be followed in accordance with city ordinances. Conservation is heavily advised, as more severe water restrictions will be triggered if the lake levels reach 50%.

