Man arrested in WF for Mississippi murder charge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 26-year-old Jalen Potts was arrested after a semi-truck on the 700 block of East Hatton Road was searched on Monday morning.

Potts had a warrant out for his arrest for a capital murder charge from Leflore County in Mississippi.

According to WFPD, the arrest was made in coordination with the U.S. Marshalls.

The occupant of the semi-truck was released after the arrest was made.

Potts is being held at the Wichita County Jail and information on potential transfer has not been released yet.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.