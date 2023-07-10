Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man arrested in WF for Mississippi murder charge

26-year-old Jalen Potts
26-year-old Jalen Potts(Wichita County Jail)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 26-year-old Jalen Potts was arrested after a semi-truck on the 700 block of East Hatton Road was searched on Monday morning.

Potts had a warrant out for his arrest for a capital murder charge from Leflore County in Mississippi.

According to WFPD, the arrest was made in coordination with the U.S. Marshalls.

The occupant of the semi-truck was released after the arrest was made.

Potts is being held at the Wichita County Jail and information on potential transfer has not been released yet.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls possibly rezoning section of land on Missile road
Wichita Falls possibly rezoning section of land on Missile road
Wilbarger and Hardeman County
City of Wichita Falls will collaborate with Workforce Solutions for job fair
Lake levels in Wichita Falls drop below watch line
Deadly single vehicle crash takes place on Southwest Parkway
Deadly single vehicle crash takes place on Southwest Parkway